McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man and a teenage girl have been charged in connection to an overnight burglary investigation in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Harris Road area around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday after multiple callers stated that a man and woman were knocking on doors, windows, and walking through their yards.
Deputies report witnesses say the two people had told them they had been in the woods overnight.
Deputies say they were unable to find the man and woman, but discovered they removed window screens while trying to get into at least one house.
During the morning and into the day Wednesday, deputies say they tried to find and identify the two people.
Around 3 p.m., deputies went back to the Harris Road area after a person who lives there called 911 and reported the two people were back in the area.
Deputies say they found 21-year-old James Robinson and a 17-year-old girl, who was carrying two bags at the time.
During the investigation and after speaking to another homeowner, deputies found out the two bags the girl was carrying contained multiple items that were stolen from a detached building. Deputies also say Robinson had stolen property in his pocket.
Deputies say the two people had returned to a house after the initial law enforcement response and broke into one of the victim's detached buildings.
While inside, deputies say the two people stole multiple items including clothes, jewelry, keepsakes, and a bicycle. The two people also went into the crawl space of a house on Harris Road.
Deputies say Robinson was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary. He was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Robinson, of Kevil, is currently out on bond for two other felony arrests in the past 30 days.
The 17 year old girl was charged with third- degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary. She was lodged in McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.