WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators have arrested a man and a woman after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office alleges they were involved in a conspiracy to extort a deputy in an attempt to get felony charges dismissed.
Nathan D. Behrens and Alexis D. Horton were arrested on drug possession and firearm-related charges on Aug. 5 after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office alleges deputies found a handgun, methamphetamine and another controlled substance during a traffic stop.
The sheriff's office said it became aware on Friday of a letter being shared on social media claiming a deputy who assisted with the traffic stop had sexually assaulted Horton during the stop. The sheriff's office said no complaints had been filed with the department before the letter was posted online.
Investigators reviewed video from the traffic stop, and the sheriff's office claims the footage showed "the retrieval of contraband, but in no way demonstrates any inappropriate conduct."
In a Wednesday night news release about the investigation, the sheriff's office said subsequent interviews of Behrens and Horton uncovered "an elaborate plan by the suspects in this case. Investigators have uncovered a conspiracy to extort the dismissal of felony charges and an attempt to receive a financial 'Payday.'"
After their arrest in August, Horton bonded out of jail, but Behrens remained in the custody of the Williamson County Jail. The two continued to communicate via phone calls, and the sheriff's office alleges that recordings of their phone conversations "unveiled an elaborate plan to levy false allegations of inappropriate contact against a Deputy with the expectation of using it to seek the dismissal of criminal charges and to financially gain through civil litigation."
When investigators interviewed Horton, the sheriff's office claims she said the alleged deputy misconduct never happened and that the letter was intended to get the charges stemming from the traffic stop dismissed and to receive financial payment of some kind.
Horton has been rearrested and jailed in the Williamson County Jail. She and Behrens now face charges of conspiracy to defraud a governmental entity, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and filing a false police report.
In a statement included in the news release, Sheriff Jeff Diederich said the alleged attempt "to falsely discredit this Deputy is unacceptable and resulted in considerable time and resources being expended at the taxpayers’ expense. I will be forwarding a summary of these direct costs to Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson and seeking restitution from these Felons on behalf of the taxpayers.”