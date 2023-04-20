CARTERVILLE, IL — Two people have been charged with selling liquor without a license at a club in Williamson County, Illinois, where a man was shot in the chest earlier this month.
After the shooting, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says investigators carrying out a search warrant at the club on Samuel Road, Club 262, found evidence that liquor was being sold there without a license.
Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson on Wednesday charged Akeem L. Petty and Sierra N. Alderton of Marion, Illinois, with unlawful sale of alcohol, which is a class 4 felony.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the April 8 shooting is ongoing. In a statement released Thursday, Sheriff Jeff Diederich said: "I am increasingly confident that arrests in this case are eminent.”
The sheriff's office says the shooters were involved in an altercation in the parking lot. That altercation involved two moving vehicles and at least on stationary vehicle, the sheriff's office claims, and 30 rounds were fired during the fight. A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest, and he was taken by helicopter to a regional trauma center.
In a statement about the club, which the sheriff's office says is also known as Lord of the Wings and Foreign's Playland, Diederich says: “Law enforcement has responded to 43 calls for service, including 5 reports of shots fired, and now one individual who has been shot in the chest as the result of a gunfight. We have reached the point where public safety must take priority.”
Deputies ask anyone with information concerning the shooting investigation to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.