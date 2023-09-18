CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A man and a woman face drug trafficking charges in Calloway County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office said deputies found 33 pounds of marijuana during a search of their home.
Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at a home near Panorama Shores on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said the search marked the conclusion of a lengthy investigation into marijuana trafficking allegations in both counties.
The sheriff's office claimed investigators also found THS vapes and wax, as well as LSD and "illicit pills" during the search.
In a news release about the case, the sheriff's office said Sheriff Nicky Knight "would like to remind the citizens of Calloway County that marijuana is still an illegal substance in the state of Kentucky and as such, when reports or information of its whereabouts in the county are brought forward, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office will investigate it in due regard much like any other illegal drug."
Deputies arrested 33-year-old Robert K. Lima and 32-year-old Cieara N. Burton at the home. They both face charges of trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana, a class C felony, and possession charges stemming from the other items investigators said they found in the home.
Lima and Burton were both jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center.