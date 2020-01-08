FANCY FARM, KY -- Two people were charged with burglarizing a building on KY Highway 80 West in Fancy Farm.
On Tuesday, a large quantity of items, including tools, computers, and other electronics, were reported as stolen to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Around 4:40 p.m., deputies went to a home near the scene of the burglary to investigate.
Inside the home were all of the stolen items. A small amount of illegal drugs were also found.
Two suspects, 36-year-old Donald Fannin and 27-year-old Melissa Russum both of Fancy Farm, admitted to the burglary.
Deputies say they also involved children by making them carry stolen items.
The two had moved to the area only recently.
Fannin was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail. He was charged with 3rd degree burglary, three counts of unlawful transaction of a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Russum was cited to court due to a medical condition. She was charged with 3rd degree burglary and three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.