UPDATE: Kentucky State Police say both escapees have been found.
They were found in Yoakum Circle in Hopskinville by the Hopkinsville Police Department.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY -- Kentucky State Police are looking for two inmates who walked away from work release.
36-year-old Kimberly Ann Gilliland of Crofton and 54-year-old Sheila Diana Henry of Ohio County, both walked away around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.
They were being held in the Christian County Jail.
Both women were last seen at the Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville.
Gilliland is about 5'4" tall, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Alhambra printed on the front and jeans.
Henry is 5'5" tall, 165 pounds, with brown/gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Alhambra printed on the front and white pants.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.