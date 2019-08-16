SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health says two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease are linked to the AmericInn by Wyndham Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois.
IDPH says both people with confirmed cases of the disease said they used water in their guest rooms, the hot tub, and the pool during their hotel stays in July and August.
IDPH says the AmericInn voluntarily closed its hot tub and pool during the Thursday investigation and they will remain closed until it is completed.
The hotel says no employees have gotten the disease. However, if you were a guest that stayed from June 13 to present, call the Cook County Department of Public Health if you have been or are ill with respiratory symptoms.
“As the epidemiological and environmental investigation of this Legionnaires’ disease cluster continues, it is important to release this information to ensure the guests are aware and seek treatment if they become symptomatic,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Legionnaires’ disease usually begins with a high fever (102 degrees F to 105 degrees F), chills, muscle aches, cough and shortness of breath, and symptoms usually develop up to two weeks after exposure.”
IDPH says Legionnaires' disease is a serious form of pneumonia that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water with the Legionella bacteria. They say it is not transmitted person-to-person. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems; like hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships.
Additionally, IDPH says the bacterium can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems, like hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains.
However, most healthy people do not get Legionnaires' disease after being exposed to Legionella bacteria, says the IDPH. People at risk of the disease are those 50 years of age or older, or those who have certain risk factors, like being a current or former smoker, having a chronic illness or having a weakened immune system.