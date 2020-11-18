Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WEST KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA THURSDAY... .THE COMBINATION OF STRONG SOUTH WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A HIGH FIRE DANGER THURSDAY. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WEST KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AFFECTED AREA...IN INDIANA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, AND 088. IN KENTUCKY...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, AND 022. * TIMING...FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH SUNSET. * 20 FOOT WIND...SOUTH FROM 14 TO 20 MPH * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 TO 30 PERCENT. * 10 HOUR FUELS...5 TO 8 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&