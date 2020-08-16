PADUCAH — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 bridge connecting Paducah and Metropolis, Illinois, were shut down for a time Sunday afternoon because of a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries.
There were some injuries in the eastbound collision, but dispatchers say further details are not yet available.
The eastbound lanes reopened by around 2 p.m. Sunday. But, as of about 3 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it may take another hour or two for backed up traffic to clear.
KYTC advises eastbound drivers to detour using the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. It's important to note that commercial vehicles cannot cross the Brookport Bridge.
Around 3 p.m., KYTC said it had received a report that a semitrailer illegally crossing the Brookport bridge pulled down one of the overhead signs indicating the bridge's 9 foot, 6 inch load height restriction.
Around 3:30 p.m. another crash was reported along the westbound side of the bridge, according to Bryce Mansfield with the Concord Fire Department. Mansfield, a former WPSD reporter, says the westbound side of the bridge is expected to reopen to one lane of traffic soon. Traffic will stay reduced to one lane until a semitrailer involved in the westbound crash is cleared from the bridge.
Mansfield says the Concord Fire Department, Metropolis Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the westbound crash, which involved a pickup truck and the semitrailer. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Mansfield says both drivers are expected to be OK.