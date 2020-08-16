PADUCAH — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 bridge connecting Paducah and Metropolis, Illinois, were shut down for a time Sunday afternoon because of an injury collision involving six vehicles.
The crash happened around 1:23 p.m. The eastbound lanes reopened by around 2 p.m. Sunday. But, as of about 3 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it could take another hour or two for backed up traffic to clear.
Around 5:20 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department released more details about the crash. Deputies say a heavy haul wrecker towing a semitrailer in right lane of the eastbound side of the bridge moved into the left lane in an attempt to slow his vehicle as it approached work zones ahead. But, the driver told deputies, traffic was slowing in the left lane too, and he wasn't able to slow the wrecker down fast enough to avoid a collision.
The man swerved left into the center divider of the bridge, deputies say, before hitting two passenger vehicles. The two cars struck a semitrailer, and became stuck underneath it. The wrecker continued moving forward, hitting yet another passenger vehicle, which then crashed into another semitrailer.
One person was hospitalized because of the six-vehicle crash: a 59-yer-old man from North Carolina, who was in one of the cars that became stuck under a semi. He was taken to the hospital by responders with Mercy Regional EMS. The Paducah City Fire Department, Concord Fire Department and multiple towing services assisted deputies at the scene.
KYTC advised eastbound noncommercial drivers to detour using the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. Commercial vehicles cannot cross the Brookport Bridge. Around 3 p.m., KYTC said it had received a report that a semitrailer illegally crossing the Brookport bridge pulled down one of the overhead signs indicating the bridge's 9 foot, 6 inch load height restriction.
Around 3:30 p.m. another crash was reported along the westbound side of the I-24 bridge, according to Bryce Mansfield with the Concord Fire Department. Mansfield, a former WPSD reporter, said the westbound side of the bridge was expected to reopen to one lane of traffic soon, and traffic would stay reduced to one lane until a semitrailer involved in the westbound crash was cleared from the bridge.
Mansfield said the Concord Fire Department, Metropolis Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the westbound crash, which involved a pickup truck and the semitrailer. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Mansfield said both drivers in that crash are expected to be OK.