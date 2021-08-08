MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY—A second crash over the weekend on I-24 caused traffic delays near a construction work zone in McCracken County.
On Sunday morning the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Paducah- McCracken County 911 reported a crash blocking I-24 westbound lanes on the Ohio River Bridge. The bridge connects Kentucky and Illinois and is currently undergoing long term repairs and repaving by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
No injuries were reported, but traffic was stalled for about 2 hours.
On Saturday, a crash involving a motorcycle and other vehicles stopped traffic for close to 3 hours near a construction zone on exit 4 on I-24.
The eastbound lanes closed causing traffic to be diverted.
This comes days after local leaders, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel, and law enforcement officials met Thursday afternoon at the McCracken County Courthouse to come up with a plan to try and reduce the number of wrecks on I-24.
I-24 has seen multiple deadly wrecks in 2021 including one on August 3rd that killed one man and injured several others. Also a multi-vehicle pile up in June resulted in a 4-year-old girl killed from Tennessee.