CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is investigating a deadly collision on I-24 Friday morning.
KSP says a preliminary investigation finds a Ryder box truck was driving eastbound on I-24 when, for unknown reasons, the truck exited the eastbound lanes and crossed the median. The box truck then entered the westbound lanes near the 93 mile marker, hitting a semi-tractor with a trailer-in-tow head-on.
KSP says both vehicles caught fire and both of the drivers are deceased.
KSP Post 2 accident reconstructionist are currently on scene investigating the crash.
Currently, westbound traffic is being diverted through the welcome center, and eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.