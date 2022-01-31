ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL – Two Georgia residents are dead following a Sunday morning car accident on Illinois Route 3 in Alexander County.
The accident occurred at 4:42 a.m. Sunday on IL Route 3, just south of Illinois Route 127, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP).
A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed a 2017 Ford F650 Box Truck was headed northbound on IL Route 3, at the same time, a 2008 Mercedes-Benz AMG was traveling southbound on the same road.
According to ISP, the Ford truck crossed into the southbound lane where it struck the Mercedes. The driver and passenger of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene.
The individuals were identified by ISP as a 59-year-old male and a 76-year-old female from Stone Mountain, Georgia.
The driver of the Mercedes was identified as 47-year-old Correy Wilson from Cairo. Wilson was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.