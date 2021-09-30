FRANKFORT, KY– Two people are dead and at least seven are injured after an apartment fire in Frankfort, Deputy Mayor Katrisha Waldridge told WLEX.
Fire fighters responded Tuesday morning to the fire at Leawood Square Apartments.
According to WLEX, Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe says someone noticed an alarm going off at the apartment complex at around 8:30 a.m. and called 911. Shortly after, more people from inside the building reported that it was on fire.
This is a breaking news story, updates to follow.