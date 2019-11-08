LYON COUNTY, KY -- Two people died in a car crash in Trigg County.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Kentucky State Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Bypass Road (US 68) and South Road (KY 139) near Cadiz.
Troopers say 20-year-old Emily Lyons of Staffordsville, Kentucky was driving north on South Road.
At the same time, 56-year-old Jon McGraw of Cadiz, was driving west on Bypass Road.
Troopers say Lyons failed to yield the right of way and entered into the path of McGraw's car.
McGraw was unable to avoid the crash and hit Lyons' car on the passenger side.
Lyons, McGraw and a passenger in Lyons' car, 32-year-old Matthew Cook of Wittensville, Kentucky, were all taken to a local hospital.
At the hospital, Lyons and Cooks died from their injuries. Autopsies for both of them are scheduled for Friday in Louisville.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.