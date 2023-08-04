UNION CITY, TN — Chief is a sweet dog at the Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven in Union City, TN and he needs your help.
He isn’t available for adoption yet, but he will be soon. Chief is still recovering from heart worm treatment and mange. He is getting better but he needs your help to make a full recovery.
His treatment costs were more than $500 and the staff at Wags and Whiskers say any donations would be appreciated. If you want to help him, you can call the Paris Vet Clinic at 731-642-2226, or you can mail a donation to Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven at P.O. Box 472 Union City, Tennessee.
Wags and Whiskers say that Chief is the sweetest dog and he will be available for adoption once he is feeling better.
However, Chief isn’t the first dog to need your help at Wag and Whiskers. Buddy was severely neglected. He was high heart worm positive and had a serious skin infection on his lower back. With your help he is now recovering after his second round of heartworm treatment, and the staff at Wags and Whiskers want to thank you for all of your generous donations to help Buddy.