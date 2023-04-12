MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two drivers were injured in a wreck at the intersection of Old U.S. 45 and Kreb Station Road in McCracken County, Kentucky, Wednesday, the sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Paul Jenkins of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition eastbound on Kreb Station Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Old U.S. 45. Deputies say Jenkins drove past the stop sign because he was unfamiliar with the area.
When the Expedition drove into the intersection, deputies say a 2020 Lincoln SUV that was northbound on U.S. 45 was unable to avoid colliding with it.
Jenkins and the other driver, 42-year-old Kelly Derrington of Paducah, were both injured in the crash, the sheriff's office says, and both sought treatment at area hospitals. Their injuries were described as "non-incapacitating."
The sheriff's office says deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional EMS and the Lone Oak Fire Department. The roadway was shut down to minimal traffic for just over an hour, the sheriff's office says.