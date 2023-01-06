MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session.
Class will not be in session Jan. 9 at Benton Elementary and Central Elementary in Marshall County, the school district announced Friday.
Students have not been in school since winter break started, because a winter weather system that brought dangerously cold temperatures to the Local 6 area caused burst pipes in five schools in Marshall County.
Cleanup and repairs have continued at those schools all this week, with classes canceled for students.
On Monday, students enrolled in all Marshall County Schools except Benton Elementary and Central Elementary will return to class.
In its announcement about the Monday closure at the two elementary schools, the district indicated it is asking to use an "emergency day" for that purpose.
"If the Commissioner of Education approves this as an emergency day, then the day will not be made up," the district's announcement says. "We will share more information at a later date once a decision has been made by the Commissioner. All staff are expected to report for a regular work day."