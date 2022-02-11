A project examining the pursuit of civil rights by African Americans is bringing two traveling history exhibits to southern Illinois. The exhibits will open during Black History Month and continue into March.
The exhibits include the Illinois Freedom Project and Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.
The Illinois Freedom Project offers a way to engage young people with African American history, specifically focusing on the struggles of Black people in Illinois from the French colonial era to the early 20th century. The last stop on the exhibit's statewide tour is at the African American Museum of Southern Illinois in Carbondale.
Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is an exhibit from the Smithsonian that focuses on the history and impact of civic action and engagement in America. That exhibit has also been touring the state, and its last stop will be at the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro.
Both exhibits will run from Feb. 12 to March 19. They have been touring the state as part of a project called Looking For Lincoln. For more information, click here. For more information about the tour, click here.
The Voices and Votes exhibit was on display at Murray State University in west Kentucky in the spring of last year. The photos included in this story are from that event.