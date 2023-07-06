NEWARK, NJ (WNBC/NBC News) — Two firefighters lost their lives battling a blaze aboard a massive cargo ship docked at Port Newark.
The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
However, the thick, black smoke was still billowing from the top deck of the ship early Thursday morning.
According to officials, the fire was found on the 10th floor of the ship where five or seven vehicles were fully engulfed.
It quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors.
Dozens of fire crews from New Jersey and New York responded to the scene but were "pushed back out" due to the intensity of the heat.
Hot spots still remain a concern as of Thursday morning.
The identities of the firefighters have not yet been released, and the cause of the fire remains unclear.