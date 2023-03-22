TROY, Mo. (AP) — A man described as a person of interest is now in custody after a couple in their 70s were found dead inside an eastern Missouri home.
The victims were the the man's grandparents, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Police discovered the victims Tuesday night at a mobile home in Troy, about 55 miles northwest of St. Louis. The Post Dispatch reports that the couple's nephew identified them as Donadl and Kathy McRoberts. Police have not disclosed how they died.
Police used drones to help in the search for a man in his early 20s, who the Troy Police Department identified as Davionne McRoberts. Troy police announced Wednesday afternoon that the man was in custody. No charges have been filed.
This Associated Press article has been edited to include more details from Troy police and details reported by the St. Louis Post Dispatch.