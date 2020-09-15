WHITE COUNTY, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health and Egyptian Health Department have announced two free COVID-19 mobile community testing events this weekend in Carmi and Harrisburg, Illinois.
IDPH and the Egyptian Heath Department says mobile testing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the White County Fairground from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 20 in Saline County at the Arrow Head Plaza, movie theatre parking lot, in Harrisburg from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The health department says testing is free and no appointment is needed, but face masks are required.
The testing is open to the public and people over the age of six months can be tested, regardless of if they are experiencing symptoms. The tests are done by nasal swabs.
You must have a valid phone number as this is how you will be contacted with the results. Results may take four to seven business days to receive.