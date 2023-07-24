MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls — ages 12 and 13 — reported missing after they left a home in the Lone Oak area.
Deputies say 13-year-old Jakiya Joy and 12-year-old Keimya Burton were last seen walking in the Hendron/Lone Oak area.
Jakiya was last seen wearing a blue bandana-print shirt, a black jacket, gray shorts and black Crocs shoes. Deputies say she has long, braided hair and braces on her teeth. She's about 5 feet to 5 feet, 3 inches tall.
Deputies say Keimya was last seen wearing a pink sweater and dark pink pants. Her hair is also in long braids, and deputies say she's about the same height as Jakiya.
Deputies ask anyone who has seen Jakiya Joy and/or Keimya Burton or knows where they are to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.