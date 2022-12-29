MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm.
According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage.
Marshall County Schools were impacted by the storm as well, with Benton Elementary being 90% damaged after their sprinkler pipes froze, according to Facilities and Transportation Director Jeff Stokes.
