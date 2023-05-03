MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a minivan and a car collided on the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" Wednesday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Kennedy Shelbourne of Paducah was driving a minivan southbound on the bridge when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound car driven by Zachary Tomkinson of Brookport, Illinois, around 9:40 a.m.
Deputies say the driver's side front of the minivan hit the driver's side front of the car, disabling and entangling the driver's side front quarter panels of both vehicles and shoving one of the vehicles into the guardrail of the bridge. The airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The sheriff's office says Tomkinson and a passenger in the car, Shannon Tomkinson, had to be extricated from their car, and they were both taken to an area hospital.
The bridge was blocked off for about an hour while crews cleared the crash site and investigated the collision.
In addition to the sheriff's office, agencies that responded to the scene included the Paducah Fire Department, Paducah Police Department, Massac County Sheriff's Office, Concord Fire Department, and Mercy Regional EMS. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet inspected the bridge before it reopened to traffic later Wednesday morning.
The bridge connects Brookport, Illinois, and McCracken County Kentucky. This is the second crash with injuries on the bridge in the past two days.