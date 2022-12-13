Hiring generic
ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department and AECI Schirm are hosting hiring events in our region this week. Scroll down to learn more. 

Benton, IL: AECI Schirm, 12/13/2022 

According to a Monday release, Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI Schirm at the Benton Municipal Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, with a break for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30. 

Representatives from AECI Schirm will be at the event, ready to answer questions and interview candidates, the release explains. 

AECI Schirm asks candidates to dress appropriately, bring a resume, and come ready to interview. According to the release, they will be hiring for the following positions:

  • Production Formulator and Packaging Technicians, $13-$15 per hour
  • Production Formulator and Pack-Line Operator Technician, $15 - $19 per hour

Eldorado, IL: Egyptian Health Department, 12/15/2022

According to a Monday release, the Egyptian Health Department will be hosting a hiring event at their main office on US 45 N in Eldorado, IL from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. 

They will be hiring Service Integration Coordinators. A job description included in the release explained more about the open positions, saying:

"Service Integration Coordinators serve as the single point of service coordination contact for InCK or InCA designated Medicaid recipients ages 0+ and older through the iHUB. They conduct Comprehensive Needs Assessment and Screenings for all beneficiary referrals and walk-ins & supports and tracks linkages/referrals to community-based resources."

Requirements for the position

  • Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in a human service field, such as social work, psychology, education, business, nursing, or healthcare. 
  • Applicants should have "experience working with a diverse group of community agencies, organizations, or other resources."
  • Applicants must be able to work Monday through Friday. 
  • Applicants should have "excellent interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills. 

The EHD says the position comes with an "excellent benefit package," including: a retirement fund, group health insurance, vacation days, sick time, paid holidays, a personal day, and a 35 hour workweek.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume with them. 

