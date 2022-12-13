ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department and AECI Schirm are hosting hiring events in our region this week. Scroll down to learn more.
Benton, IL: AECI Schirm, 12/13/2022
According to a Monday release, Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI Schirm at the Benton Municipal Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, with a break for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30.
Representatives from AECI Schirm will be at the event, ready to answer questions and interview candidates, the release explains.
AECI Schirm asks candidates to dress appropriately, bring a resume, and come ready to interview. According to the release, they will be hiring for the following positions:
- Production Formulator and Packaging Technicians, $13-$15 per hour
- Production Formulator and Pack-Line Operator Technician, $15 - $19 per hour
For more information about these positions, or to browse numerous open positions in the Local 6 region, click here.
Eldorado, IL: Egyptian Health Department, 12/15/2022
According to a Monday release, the Egyptian Health Department will be hosting a hiring event at their main office on US 45 N in Eldorado, IL from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 15.
They will be hiring Service Integration Coordinators. A job description included in the release explained more about the open positions, saying:
"Service Integration Coordinators serve as the single point of service coordination contact for InCK or InCA designated Medicaid recipients ages 0+ and older through the iHUB. They conduct Comprehensive Needs Assessment and Screenings for all beneficiary referrals and walk-ins & supports and tracks linkages/referrals to community-based resources."
Requirements for the position
- Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in a human service field, such as social work, psychology, education, business, nursing, or healthcare.
- Applicants should have "experience working with a diverse group of community agencies, organizations, or other resources."
- Applicants must be able to work Monday through Friday.
- Applicants should have "excellent interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills.
The EHD says the position comes with an "excellent benefit package," including: a retirement fund, group health insurance, vacation days, sick time, paid holidays, a personal day, and a 35 hour workweek.
Applicants are asked to bring a resume with them.