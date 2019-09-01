WEST PLAINS, KY -- A man and woman were flown to Evansville, Indiana after a car crash Saturday afternoon in Graves County.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release they responded to the call around 2:08 p.m in the 5400 block of KY 301.
They found 68-year-old Jacqueline K. Haley and 69-year-old Kenneth E. Haley stuck in a vehicle in a ditch. The passenger side had collided with a tree.
Police said they had to use mechanical means to get both individuals out of the vehicle. Jacqueline and Kenneth were then flown using Air Evac to Deaconess Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Police said Jacqueline had driven off the right shoulder and hit a mailbox. They believe she tried to regain control of the vehicle but traveled off the opposite side of the road, where the vehicle ended up in a ditch.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing, but they still aren't sure why the car initially went off the right shoulder. They encourage anyone with information to contact them at (270) 856-3721. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact 1-800-222-5555 or the KSP mobile app.