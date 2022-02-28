CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – Two people were injured Sunday morning during a shooting in Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office said.
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the sheriff's office were dispatched to Estate Drive for a reported shooting.
Upon arriving, deputies located two individuals with gun shot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, the incident appears to be a domestic altercation, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.