MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two people were injured in a collision at the intersection of Olivet Church Road and New Holt Road Friday afternoon in McCracken County.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says an 89-year-old woman from Illinois was driving with her 92-year-old husband when she failed to see a stop sign and pulled her car out in front of another vehicle.
The two vehicles collided, and the couple had to be taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office says a mother and her two children were in the other vehicle, but deputies did not list any injuries for any of them.
Along with sheriff's deputies, the Concord Fire Department, Mercy EMS and two towing companies provided assistance at the scene of the crash.