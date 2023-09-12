GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck and a UPS delivery truck collided at an intersection in Graves County, Kentucky, the local sheriff's office said.
Deputies responded to the scene around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Westplains Road and Herman Road in the Clear Springs/Hickory area, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said 22-year-old Jermontae Adams of Mayfield was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on Westplains Road when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, and then pulled out into the path of the UPS truck driving southbound on Herman Road.
Deputies said the two trucks collided and then ran off the southeast corner of the intersection, where the vehicles both hit some trees.
The man driving the UPS truck, 24-year-old Slade Culver of Brookport, Illinois, did not report any injuries at the scene, the sheriff's office said. But, Adams and a passenger in the pickup truck, 22-year-old Kory Fulcher of Paducah, were injured in the crash.
The sheriff's office said Adams' and Fulcher's injuries were believed to be minor, but Mayfield-Graves County EMS took Adams to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, and Fulcher was also taken to a local hospital.
In addition to sheriff's deputies and Mayfield-Graves County EMS responders, the sheriff's office said the Clear Springs Fire Department also responded to the crash.