CARLISLE COUNTY, KY— Two men were injured in a head-on collision on Friday.
Carlisle County Deputy Glover was driving down County Road 1015, near Cunningham, when he came across the collision.
Richard Elder, 29-years-old, of Bardwell, was driving southbound when he collided head-on with 29-year-old, Mitchell Carrico, of Fancy Farm. Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles.
Elder said he had looked down for a second when he looked up and crashed.
Both men were flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
The road was closed for about an hour while crews worked to free the two men from their vehicles and treat them.