CARLISLE, KY— Officers responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 1229 on Saturday.
The rear wheel of the motorcycle got caught on gravel and freshly cut grass in the road. A witness said the driver tried to gain control but the motorcycle went off the shoulder on its side and crossed over County Road 1229. The motorcycle came to a stop in the ditch between County Road 1229 and US 51.
The driver, Edward Ormsee, 50-years-old, and his passenger, Deborah Roberts, 47-years-old, were both thrown from the motorcycle and neither of them were wearing helmets. Ormsee was flown to Vanderbilt University Trauma Center. Roberts was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.