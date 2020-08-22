LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Two injury crashes were reported just a few miles apart along Interstate 24 westbound in Livingston and Marshall counties, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 were blocked near the 31 mile marker in Livingston County. The cabinet says early reports indicated the crash happened at or under the Kentucky 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 overpass.
KYTC says the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle crash, and is believed to be a secondary crash due to tracking backed up because of another crash that had restricted I-24 westbound to one lane near the 27 mile marker in Marshall County.
The cabinet says the Marshall County crash involved multiple vehicles, and four people were injured. Marshall County Emergency Management, the Calvert City Fire Department, the Gilbertsville Fire Department and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office have responded to that collision. The right lane of traffic was blocked in the area of that crash site, but has since been cleared.
As of about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, the site of the Livingston County crash has been cleared as well, and all lanes of traffic are open.
Livingston County crash site area:
Marshall County crash site area: