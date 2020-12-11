LAKE COUNTY, TN — Authorities are searching for two men who escaped from the minimum security annex of the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee.
The two men — 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown and 34-year-old Christopher Osteen — absconded from the annex sometime Friday morning. The Tennessee Department of Corrections says officers confirmed that Brown and Osteen were missing around 8:25 a.m. after conducting an emergency inmate recount.
The department of corrections says search efforts are underway, and authorities are following "active leads" into their whereabouts.
Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape out of Putnam County, Tennessee. The department of corrections says his sentence for that conviction is was set to expire in 2022.
Osteen is serving an eight-year burglary sentence out of Madison County. His sentence for that charge was set to expire in 2023.
Anyone who sees the two escaped inmates or has information about where they are can call their local law enforcement agency or the department of corrections tip hotline, 1-844-TDC-FIND.