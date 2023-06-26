PARIS, TN — The Henry County Sheriff's Department announced Monday two inmates escaped from the Henry County Jail — one of whom was previously a fugitive in Calloway County.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department, 48-year-old Ronnie Sharp and 40-year-old Joshua Harris likely escaped from the jail through the ceiling, prying open a skylight on the roof. They are believed to be responsible for stealing a truck from a location on Highway 69 North and are traveling in an unknown direction.
Officers say the inmates are considered dangerous and they ask the public not to approach them.
Calloway County deputies announced in April 2022 they had been searching for Sharp in connection to charges from a previous high-speed chase that occured on March 17. He was also wanted on charges of failure to appear in Marshall and Calloway counties, and on charges of absconding from parole in Graves County.
On July 25, deputies announced Sharp led them on another high-speed chase in Calloway and Henry Counties. He is accused of trying to ram a deputy cruiser during this pursuit, which ended when he allegedly crashed the SUV he was driving into a tree before fleeing the scene. Deputies deployed a K-9 to search for him, but were unable to find him. When he was spotted in Benton, Kentucky on July 26, deputies warned the community to lock their vehicles. He was arrested on July 27 after running into an occupied home in Hazel.
According deputies, Sharp was in the Henry County jail on numerous charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property, and burglary. His last known address is reportedly 960 Meyes Road in Hazel, Ky.
Deputies say Harris has a history of evading arrest, theft of property, and burglary. He was reportedly serving time for violation of sentence. According to the post, Harris' last known address was 413 Routon St. in Paris, Tennessee.
Deputies say they believe the two men stole a white, 2006 Chevy 3500 four-door truck with a black dump bed from a location on Highway 69 North.
They ask anyone with information on the the men's location to call them at 731-642-1672 or contact their local law-enforcement office.