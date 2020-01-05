LYON COUNTY, KY— Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged after a vehicle was stolen in Lyon County, KY.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a 2018 Jeep Compass was reported stolen from a home in northern Lyon County on Dec. 31. Sheriff White entered the vehicle into the database and requested others be on the look out for the Jeep.
Later that day, deputies say the Princeton Police Department found the stolen Jeep and detained a 17-year-old who was in possession of the key FOB to the vehicle. Sheriff White recovered the Jeep and the juvenile, bringing them back to Lyon County.
During their investigation, deputies learned a spare key FOB was stolen from the victim around Dec. 26, when the Jeep was stolen and driven to McCracken County where it was involved in a hit and run accident. Suspects then drove the vehicle back to where it was originally stolen from.
Deputies say the key was then stolen again around Dec. 30 and driven to southern Lyon County, where it was involved in another hit and run accident. The owners reported the Jeep stolen on Dec. 31. Princeton police found the vehicle in Caldwell County.
Inside the Jeep, deputies say they found suspected marijuana, marijuana liquid, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, legend drugs and Oxycodone. The vehicle sustained $2,900 worth of damages in the hit and run crashes.
Deputies arrested three people in connection to the theft.
18-year-old Conner Richie of Kuttawa, KY was charged with:
- No operator's license
- Leaving the scene of an accident/ failure to render aid
- Criminal mischief
Two juveniles have been charged in the crime.
A 17-year-old male was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center and charged with:
- Two counts of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 value or more
- Two counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500
- Two counts of contempt of court
A 16-year-old female was released to the custody of her mother and is charged with:
- Possession of marijuana
- Use/ possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance