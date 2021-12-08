LOUISVILLE, KY — Louisville police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed while he was waiting at a bus stop in September.
The victim, 16-year-old Tyree Smith, was waiting for his school bus in a Louisville neighborhood on Sept. 22 when the drive-by shooting happened. Smith was killed, and two other teenagers were injured.
Family members have said Smith was a hard-working kid who stayed out of trouble at school and in general, and that there's no way he could have been the intended target in the shooting.
Wednesday, his mother, Sherita Smith told the Louisville Courier Journal that police notified her that two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting. An assistant commonwealth's attorney told the newspaper that the cases is still in the preliminary stages, and it's not yet known if the suspects will be tried as adults.
Sherita Smith told the newspaper she's thankful the suspects have been arrested, but added that she believes their parents should be held accountable for their children's actions.