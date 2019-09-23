MURRAY, KY -- Two juveniles were charged after a stolen gun was brought onto the campus of Murray High School.
Thursday evening, the Murray Police Department was called about a juvenile that had brought a gun onto school property earlier in the week.
An investigation began and officers narrowed the incident down to two juveniles.
Officers say one of the juveniles stole a gun from a relative's home and brought it to school.
The gun was left in a car parked on the Murray High School campus.
After school, the juvenile gave the gun to a friend to sell.
Both juveniles were charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
The Murray Police Department says there was no danger to students during school and the gun was never brought into the school building.