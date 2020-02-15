LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters were killed in a head-on crash near Lake Saint Louis on Friday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Carrie McCaw and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and 44-year-old Lesley Prather and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, were on their way to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64.
Both women and their daughters were from Louisville, Kentucky. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the pickup truck driver suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Thompson said another car was also hit, and the two people in that car had no serious injuries.
Friday, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar told KSDK-TV there is a criminal investigation into the crash.