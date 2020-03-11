WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee say the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a garage Wednesday morning. Both had been shot.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday reporting that someone had been shot at an address on Rogers Road, north of Martin, Tennessee, a sheriff's department news release says. When investigators arrived, they found the man and woman in the garage.
The sheriff's department says the shooting is under investigation, but investigators believe the two people whose bodies were found were the only ones involved in the incident.
Autopsies will be performed at the medical examiner's office in Nashville.