JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL – Two people died Sunday after an early morning house fire in Mount Vernon, WFCN News reported.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office told WFCN, a mother and her 1-year-old son were the victims of the fire at their home on South 24th Street.
The mother has been identified as 18-year-old Ashley Cheatham.
According to WFCN, the baby's father suffered serious burns while attempting to save his wife and son. He was later flown to a burn unit in Springfield.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the fire and has not released an official cause.