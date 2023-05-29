MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Two people have died in two separate recreational off-road crashes Monday in Marshall County, the county's emergency management office says.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency announced the deaths in a Facebook post Monday night.
The agency asks members of the public to "keep the responders and the families in your thoughts and prayers."
Further details about where and when the crashes happened were not immediately available from the emergency management agency. However, in a separate post, the Marshall County Rescue Squad said it responded to an ATV crash in the Soldier Creek area, followed by a UTV crash on Harris Road.
The rescue squad said it also responded to two medical-related calls from boats on the water Monday. In the boating incidents, the rescue squad says "Thankfully nothing life threatening but did require medical attention from Marshall County Ambulance Service."