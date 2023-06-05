MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are asking the community to keep two families in their thoughts and prayers after an accident on Kentucky Highway 286 claimed the lives of two people on Sunday afternoon.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the the scene at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
They say they determined 57-year-old Timothy Wilson of McMinnville, Tennessee was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 eastbound as a 2014 Acura MDX was going westbound.
The Acura was reportedly driven by 49-year-old Cathalina Sherwood of Crystal City, Missouri, with 52-year-old Benjamin Sherwood and 21-year-old Evelyn Sherwood riding along.
Deputies say evidence at the scene and witness statements show the truck crossed over the center line and went all the way across the westbound lane. They say the Acura moved to the shoulder to try and avoid a collision, but both vehicles collided head-on.
According to the release, Wilson and Benjamin Sherwood were both killed in the accident.
Cathalina and Evelyn Sherwood were reportedly taken to a local hospital.
Deputies say they received assistance on-scene from Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County DES, Larry Meadow's Body Shop, the McCracken County Coroner's Office, and Ballard County responders.