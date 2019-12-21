NASHVILLE— Two people are dead and another is injured after a fight outside a Nashville restaurant early Saturday morning.
Officials say the incident occurred after an altercation over a woman broke out outside the Dogwood Restaurant. Multiple people were involved in the altercation.
WSMV reports three people were cut or stabbed. Two of them were stabbed in their sides and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they later died.
The victims were identified as 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III and 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, brother of musician Tucker Beathard and San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.
Police have not identified a suspect in the stabbing but an investigation is underway.