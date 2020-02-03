Texas A&M University-Commerce

 Krystle Callais

COMMERCE, TX -- NBC Dallas-Fort Worth is reporting on a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department says two people are dead and a third is injured.

Students and staff were instructed to shelter in place, but that recommendation has now been lifted.

The shooting happened in a residence hall called Pride Rock.

No details have been released on the victims or the possible suspects.

The university is located in Commerce about 60 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.