COMMERCE, TX -- NBC Dallas-Fort Worth is reporting on a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department says two people are dead and a third is injured.
Students and staff were instructed to shelter in place, but that recommendation has now been lifted.
The shooting happened in a residence hall called Pride Rock.
No details have been released on the victims or the possible suspects.
The university is located in Commerce about 60 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.
