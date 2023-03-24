PA chocolate factory explosion WCAU.jpg

READING, PA (WCAU) — Six people have been hospitalized as fire crews continue to battle a fire at a chocolate factory in west Reading, Pennsylvania Friday night. The fire was caused by a large explosion around 4:57 p.m. ET.

Berks County fire crews are on the scene at the R.M. Palmer Company, a chocolate factory.

According to police, two people are dead and nine people are unaccounted for.

The explosion destroyed one building and damaged a second building at the factory, located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Of the six patients at Reading Hospital, two are in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released.

One patient was transferred to another facility.