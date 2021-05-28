PADUCAH/CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — As people are excited to go back to dinning in at their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse, in both Paducah and Cape Girardeau, MO, will host the first-ever hiring event to fill more than 40 full and part-time positions.
The restaurant is offering what they call rewarding and fun career opportunities, with competitive pay, based on experience.
Texas Roadhouse says they believe in putting people-first and promote from within, and say they provide extensive training.
The restaurant says last year, it spend more than $20 million in COVID pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees.
You can be apart of its in-person interviews by scheduling an interview time online at Texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each restaurant.
Texas Roadhouse says its an equal opportunity employer and encourages and welcomes all interested applicants to apply.