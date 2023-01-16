LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says two teens were charged with Class D felonies by a school resource officer on Friday.
The teens — aged 14 and 15-years-old — are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the same SRO.
According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the incident was witnessed by several students and "corroborated by video evidence."
The pair are charged with Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process.