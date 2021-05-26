MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — At least one person was killed in a pair of crashes on Interstate 24 Wednesday afternoon. The death happened because of a wreck at exit 3 in McCracken County, then an injury crash near exit 11 caused already backed up traffic to become even more congested.
We don't know the condition of the people involved in the crash near exit 11. Crews did have to use the jaws of life to free someone trapped inside the car there.
AAA projects a 60% boost in travel this year. It's still down from pre-pandemic levels, but you can still expect the roads to be busy this weekend. Of the 37 million Memorial Day travelers, 34 million are expected to be on the road this year, according to AAA.
"If more people are driving, there are more opportunities for crashes out there," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said.
Wednesday's collisions stress the importance of paying attention while behind the wheel, especially with so many people getting ready to drive.
"We see about 10% or 12% of fatalities involve DUI, or maybe some kind of drug consumption," Todd said. "The big one right now, about 25% or 26%, involves some kind of distracted driving — where someone's looking at their phone, tuning their radio, or doing something else in the car."
Todd said doing the simple things could make a huge difference when you get ready to drive somewhere. Buckling your seat belt is easy to do, and could save your life.
"If you buckle your seat belt, that protects you everywhere you go. In addition to making it less likely you'll get killed in a crash, it also makes it a lot less likely you'll be severely injured in a crash," Todd said.
He's anticipating Friday afternoon will be one of the busier travel days locally. All lanes of I-24 are open, and the crash sites have been cleared.