MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — If your pantry is full, consider yourself lucky. There are families across the Local 6 area that need help getting groceries.
"With the help of the community, yes we will have food for some time to come," said Mark Sickling with Bags of Hope.
Bags of Hope is a food and clothing pantry in Marshall County. Their volunteers are seeing an increase for the need of food, and they're prepared to help while keeping you safe.
They turned the food bank into a drive-thru. Bags of Hope is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday at 3265 Mayfield Highway, Benton, KY.
"The individuals will drive in, come in, and when they arrive, myself or another pastor will come to them, get their name address and information from them. We will take that information into some of the workers and volunteers," Sickling said.
The volunteers then bring the bag of food out to your car. Sickling said they put the bag in your car and then you're on your way.
They feed about 120 families every month and they're not alone in their mission.
Marshall County Caring Needline is reopening on Wednesday, April 8. They'll come out to your window and ask you what you need. They are open from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday through Friday at 307 Main Street, Benton, KY.
Sally Moore with Needline said you'll drive around back, and they'll put the items in your trunk.
Moore said they feed 1,700 families.
Both organizations have the same goal.
"The point is to have minimal contact and get the individuals on their way, and to serve as many people as possible in a short amount of time," Sickling said.
They continue to help in tough times.